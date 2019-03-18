Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha polls face-off : AIADMK vs DMK in eleven Tamil Nadu constituencies

Dravidian rivals DMK and AIADMK will be contesting face-to-face in 11 constituencies in the coming Lok Sabha polls. These are the seats that are expected to witness intense campaigning.

Stalin , Palaniswami
By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

The two parties have formed grand alliances, but constituencies where the parties candidates are taking on each other, are generally considered an issue of prestige by both party cadre.

In eight of the constituencies, DMK and AIADMK candidates will directly be in the race. In other constituencies, allies of either DMK or AIADMK are contesting on the symbols of their Dravidian majors, still making it a contest between the two popular symbols in the State – ‘Rising Sun’ and ‘Two Leaves’.

Results of Lok Sabha polls in these 11 constituencies since 1977 show that both DMK and AIADMK have won almost equal number of times, though AIADMK had a slight advantage in some of the constituencies, especially in the western belt.

Comments

