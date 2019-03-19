Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Brothers to fight it out in Andipatti by-election

The 66-year-old Maharajan is a senior DMK functionary who hails from Pappammalpuram near Andipatti.

19th March 2019

By S Raja
Express News Service

THENI : Politics can bring families together, or drive them apart. In the Andipatti Assembly constituency, for instance, a pair of brothers — A Maharajan and A Logirajan — have been pitted against each other for the bypoll to the vacant seat. While elder brother Maharajan is the DMK’s candidate, Logirajan is being fielded by the AIADMK.

The 66-year-old Maharajan is a senior DMK functionary who hails from Pappammalpuram near Andipatti. A party member since 1973, the announcement of his nomination brought great cheer to party workers here. The AIADMK’s announcement that 60-year-old Logirajan would contest against his brother  reportedly came as a bolt out of the blue for the family.

“It is really painful that I will have to lock horns with my own brother. We have lived together as part of a joint family for decades and this is very hard for me to digest,” Maharajan said. “However, I will have to prepare to face the election since the party has given me an opportunity for the first time. God will help us,” he added. 

Maharajan’s son Sethuraja said that while a victory for his father was crucial, he hoped it would not affect family unity. Logirajan, who joined the AIADMK in 1986, said he had no such pains, stating that it was the party’s decision to select him. “I have to contest the election and take on my brother. I don’t feel there is any problem,” he said.

Andipatti for Thanga Tamilselvan?

Thanga Tamilselvan, who won from the seat in 2016 and is likely to be the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidate, is also likely to contest from the constituency.The selection of the two brothers to contest the bypoll has confused voters. Seeni of Pitchampatti said both brothers were well-known in the area and people would find it difficult to pick one over the other.

"It will create a problem among voters when the brothers face each other," she said. Further, if Thanga Tamilselvan does contest from the same seat, it may split the votes of the Piramalai Kallar community, to which all three belong. Viruman of Andipatti said a narrow crack would occur in the constituency as voters would try to play it safe to avoid the enmity of either brother.

