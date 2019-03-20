Home States Tamil Nadu

Check population growth to save environment: Econometrician Alok Bhargava

Bhargava is a professor in the School of Public Policy at University of Maryland in College Park, USA.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “The United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals fail to recognise inter-dependence between the goals and the role of population growth,” said Alok Bhargava, an Indian econometrician and one of the pioneers in econometric methods for longitudinal (panel) data.

Bhargava is a professor in the School of Public Policy at University of Maryland in College Park, USA. He was in the City to present a research paper ‘Climate change, demographic pressures and global sustainability’ at MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) on Tuesday.

The important points that he specified as background issues are that the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals have failed to recognise inter-dependence between the goals and the role of population growth. Sub-goals such as Ending hunger and food insecurity, Improving education quality and Providing adequate sanitation, are adversely affected by population growth. 

The conceptual framework that he presented, says reducing ‘unwanted fertility’ especially in remote areas of developing countries, should be of highest priority. The evidence on total and unwanted fertility from India state that unwanted births are detrimental for maternal nutritional status, children’s nutritional status and education inappropriate to claim ‘population dividend. The effects of population growth for water depths in India can be marked from the rise of population to 77% between 1980-2010.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alok Bhargava

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp