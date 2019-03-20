Home States Tamil Nadu

Dole for youth on AIADMK list

Farmers and their welfare are the primary points of focus for the AIADMK’s 46-page-long manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, which was released on Tuesday.

Published: 20th March 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK manifesto

Chief minister Edappadi Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam interact with media after releasing the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections at AIADMK headquarters on Tuesday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Farmers and their welfare are the primary points of focus for the AIADMK’s 46-page-long manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, which was released on Tuesday. The ruling party has announced that it would waive off farm loans and work towards declaring the Cauvery delta as a protected agricultural zone.    

The manifesto has also taken into consideration the anger among unemployed youngsters. It has promised a monthly dole of`2,000 for SSLC, diploma and degree holders till they find employment, apart from introducing the MGR National Skill Upgradation Scheme to upgrade the skills of youngsters and make them employable in companies in India or abroad.  

The party has also promised a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 for persons below the poverty line and people who are economically vulnerable. The assistance will be provided under a scheme titled Amma National Poverty Eradication Initiative. In a bid to allay criticism over its alliance with the BJP, the AIADMK has made a bunch of assurances — it has promised to urge the Centre to waive education loans, release all convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and implement reservartions in the private sector. It has also promised to urge the Centre to exempt TN from NEET till students achieve required standards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp