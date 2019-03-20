Dole for youth on AIADMK list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Farmers and their welfare are the primary points of focus for the AIADMK’s 46-page-long manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, which was released on Tuesday. The ruling party has announced that it would waive off farm loans and work towards declaring the Cauvery delta as a protected agricultural zone.

The manifesto has also taken into consideration the anger among unemployed youngsters. It has promised a monthly dole of`2,000 for SSLC, diploma and degree holders till they find employment, apart from introducing the MGR National Skill Upgradation Scheme to upgrade the skills of youngsters and make them employable in companies in India or abroad.

The party has also promised a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 for persons below the poverty line and people who are economically vulnerable. The assistance will be provided under a scheme titled Amma National Poverty Eradication Initiative. In a bid to allay criticism over its alliance with the BJP, the AIADMK has made a bunch of assurances — it has promised to urge the Centre to waive education loans, release all convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and implement reservartions in the private sector. It has also promised to urge the Centre to exempt TN from NEET till students achieve required standards.