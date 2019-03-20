Home States Tamil Nadu

'Gaja second strongest cyclone since 1996'

The severe cyclonic storm Gaja that hit the Tamil Nadu coast in November last year was the second strongest and first-ever rare looping track cyclone formed over the Bay of Bengal after 1996.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Gaja left 53 people dead and rendered many homeless | express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The severe cyclonic storm Gaja that hit the Tamil Nadu coast in November last year was the second strongest and first-ever rare looping track cyclone formed over the Bay of Bengal after 1996. No wonder, the storm has wrecked havoc leaving 53 people dead and uprooting lakhs of trees. 

A detailed report, published by the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (Tropical Cyclones) of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), reveals that Gaja’s peak maximum sustained surface wind speed was 130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. This is much higher than official initial estimates. Even the government order from the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management issued on December 10 declaring districts of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Dindigul as cyclone-affected said cyclonic winds were gusting upto 110 kmph. 

When compared, in terms of the maximum sustained winds at the time of cyclone crossing the Tamil Nadu coast in last 30 years since 1990, Gaja ranks third only after the Karaikkal cyclone in 1993 and the cyclone Thane in 2011, where wind speeds recorded 167 kmph and 140 kmph respectively. Gaja leaves behind Cyclone Vardah in 2016, which clocks winds’ speed of 122 kmph and wiped off green cover in Chennai. 

The report said Gaja was the sixth cyclone over north Indian Ocean during 2018 against the normal frequency of about 4.5 cyclones per year during the satellite era (1961 onwards). It was the first ever looping track cyclone over the Bay of Bengal after 1996 and the system has one of the longest track lengths equal to 3,418 km. “Despite unfavourable environmental conditions, the system intensified into a very severe cyclonic system (VSCS) just prior to landfall near to coast,” IMD officials said and added that VSCS intensity of the system was short-lived (about three hours). 

Weather blogger Pradeep John said that since 1842, only six cyclones hav looped, including Gaja, making it a rare occurrence. “When the storm gets caught between two ridges in the open sea, the system loop tracks.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cylcone gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp