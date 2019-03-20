Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu tops in giving access to school education

The size of the State does not appear to be a determining factor. The effect of population on the performance is inconclusive, said the report.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Class in progress for Odia medium students at ZP High School in Krishnapuram of Srikakulam district

Representational image. I EXPRESS

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Despite having done well in terms of access to school education, Tamil Nadu has been categorised in Grade II of Ministry of Human Resource Development’s school education performance grading index. States like Gujarat and Kerala have made it to Grade I.

The Department of School Education and Literacy has designed the performance grading index (PGI) to help states and union territories to pinpoint the gap and accordingly prioritise areas for intervention to ensure that the school education system is robust at every level. Instead of ranking, the evaluation will grade states into different groups.

PGI is structured in two categories – outcomes, and governance and management – comprising 70 indicators in aggregate with a total weightage of 1,000 points. No state was ranked in the top three grades of level I (951-1000), level II (900-950) and level III (851-900). While Chandigarh, Gujarat and Kerala were grouped under grade I (801-850), Dadra Nagar Haveli, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu were grouped under grade II (751-800). Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattishgarh, Delhi, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttrakhand came under grade III (701-750).

Tamil Nadu topped the performance chart in terms of access, securing second place in equity, fifth place in infrastructure and facilities, sixth place in terms of governance processes. It was in learning outcome and quality that the State fell behind, securing 19th position among the 36 states and union territories. Percentage of schools having functional drinking water facility is very high in Tamil Nadu, the report added. 

The size of the State does not appear to be a determining factor. The effect of population on the performance is inconclusive, said the report.

HRD Ministry is planning to introduce a performance based grant to states and union territories based on the PGI. Commenting on this, State Platform for Common School System General Secretary P B Prince Gajendra Babu said that funding for education in a welfare State cannot be based on output method. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
school education Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp