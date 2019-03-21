Home States Tamil Nadu

MDMK promises fight to scrap NEET for Tamil Nadu students

The MDMK has promised it will fight to get the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scrapped to benefit Tamil Nadu students aspiring to become doctors.

Published: 21st March 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Vaiko

MDMK leader Vaiko (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

In its manifesto for the upcoming parliamentary elections, released here on Wednesday, the party said that apart from urging the scrapping of NEET, it would raise its voice against creamy layer in the SC/ST reservation and for the abolition of NITI Ayog. 

Among the other promises the party has given are over scrapping of hydro-carbon and methane projects to protect agriculture in delta districts, declaration of the Cauvery delta districts as protected agriculture zone, repealing of the proposed  Dam Safety Bill, presentation of a separate budget for agriculture, raising of quantum of agriculture loans from the nationalised banks and proper crop insurance scheme exclusively for farmers.

Besides, the MDMK will raise voice against installing high-tension towers at farmlands and laying of gas pipeline in the farmlands by GAIL. 

It will strive to raise the working days to 200 under MGNREGS, make Tamil court language in the state, establish prestigious management institutes in Tamil Nadu and find a proper solution to the present crisis of textile industries.

The manifesto has also promised that the party will work for implementing the Labour Act  for the welfare of IT employees and increasing interest rate for PF accounts to 12 per cent.
The MDMK will strive to ensure that 90 per cent of Central government jobs are given to sons of soils in Tamil Nadu and also the Sethusamudram canal scheme is completed to expedite the development of southern Tamil Nadu, it said.

TAGS
MDMK Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections Vaiko

