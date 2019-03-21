Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi youth pedals for justice, women’s safety in Tamil Nadu

Balaji decided to ride from Chennai to Pollachi on his bicycle as part of an awareness campaign and to call for strict action against the Pollachi case abusers.

Published: 21st March 2019

During Balaji’s journey, he received immense support from the locals

By SP Kirthana
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sexual assault of multiple women by a particular group of people in Pollachi has shocked the country. Social activists have been campaigning on ways for women to stay safe whilst proper action is taken. One such person deeply affected by the case is 28-year-old Balaji M, from Angalakurichi near Pollachi.

The marketing executive currently working in Chennai is shocked to see his hometown in such a negative light in the media. He decided to ride from Chennai to Pollachi on his bicycle as part of an awareness campaign to spread awareness of sexual assault and to call for strict action against the abusers.

“Pollachi is a small city that began developing only a decade ago. Children in the outskirts of Pollachi began going to school and college only a few years back. Such incidents will confine them within the walls of their houses and reverse years of work,” said Balaji, who started his ride from Alandur in Chennai, at midnight on March 12, and reached Pollachi on March 16. 

The journey was of  535 km, and Balaji travelled through Chennai, Villupuram, Salem and Avinashi, interacting with locals all the way. His bicycle had banners stuck on the sides of his bicycle. He received immense support from the locals.

“Near Ulundurpet, my bicycle got a puncture and there were no mechanical sheds nearby. I had to stay there for more than four hours, so to make use of time, I visited nearby villages and spoke to the people there on preventing women harassment. Parents should provide a good space for their child to share their thoughts with them,” said Balaji, who cycles everyday. 

On March 16, he reached Pollachi sub collector’s office and met the revenue officer, Ravikumar, and asked for the right action to be taken against the accused. 

Awareness on wheels

Pollachi sexual abuse case Sexual abuse awareness

