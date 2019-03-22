DVAC chief calls for speedy action on tainted staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The order to prosecute tainted government officials under Section 17 A of Prevention of Corruption Act should be given within the time-frame of three months as laid down by the Supreme Court, according to official sources.

It is learnt that the Vigilance commissioner has told State departments there is no need to refer in the proposals seeking vigilance commission remarks.

It has been clarified that the government is empowered to take a decision independently based on the merits of the case, sources said.

These observations were made during the monthly review meeting conducted by Vigilance commissioner and commissioner of Administrative Reforms recently.

The monthly review meetings have been started from this year with the first meeting on January 29, 2019 and the second on February 21, 2019. It is learnt that the monthly review meetings have resulted in speedy approvals and sanction of vigilance cases within a record time.

Usually, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) books officials under preliminary enquiry (PE), detailed enquiry (DE), regular cases or traps. It is learnt there are 893 cases under preliminary enquiry and detailed enquiry, 680 cases under regular cases enquiry and 141 cases pertain to traps, as per figures available till 2017-18.

Sources said usually many State departments slow down the cases or keep them in abeyance and say the cases are under consideration of the department.

Now, the Vigilance Commissioner has stated that it is the prerogative of the government in taking a decision and informing DVAC within a time-frame fixed in the Act.

“The issues which may arise out of the decision taken by the government will be brought to the notice of vigilance commission by DVAC and during that time the commission will render appropriate advice to the government,” a source said quoting DVAC officials, and added the commission does not want the departments in the Secretariat to send in the concerned file to it for remarks.

It is learnt that State departments while passing final orders never update DVAC on the decision taken and it has been ordered to send in the final orders pertaining to vigilance cases to the directorate and vigilance commission.