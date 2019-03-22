TN government school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting her minor student, recording act 

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 30-year-old woman, working as a government school teacher in Arni, has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor boy. The incident came to light after the woman’s husband allegedly found intimate pictures and videos of the student in her mobile phone.

Police say U Nitya, an English teacher, used to take tuition classes for the minor boy at his residence. During her visits, she allegedly assaulted him and recorded videos of her acts. Nitya’s husband, who is also a school teacher, happened to see these intimate pictures and videos on his wife’s phone.

“He confronted her and it led to a major fight between the couple,” say police. “Despite her husband’s warnings, Nitya was stubborn and continued her physical relationship with the minor, following which he filed a petition with the District Collector’s office.” Based on instructions from the Collector, the Tiruvannamalai District Child Protection Unit conducted an inquiry. The suspect is said to have confessed to the crime. She was arrested by Arni all-women police station officials on Thursday.

Police suspect the woman could have assaulted four or five more minor boys. They are investigating for further information.

Complaint not taken?

Nitya’s husband says he tried to lodge a police complaint last year, but was turned down by cops saying only DCPO or victim’s parents could do so. However, POCSO Act allows anyone to file a complaint. He then petitioned the Collector who asked DCPU to investigate.