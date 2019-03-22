Home States Tamil Nadu

TN government school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting her minor student, recording act 

A 30-year-old woman, working as a government school teacher in Arni, has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor boy.

Published: 22nd March 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 30-year-old woman, working as a government school teacher in Arni, has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor boy. The incident came to light after the woman’s husband allegedly found intimate pictures and videos of the student in her mobile phone.

Police say U Nitya, an English teacher, used to take tuition classes for the minor boy at his residence. During her visits, she allegedly assaulted him and recorded videos of her acts. Nitya’s husband, who is also a school teacher, happened to see these intimate pictures and videos on his wife’s phone.

“He confronted her and it led to a major fight between the couple,” say police. “Despite her husband’s warnings, Nitya was stubborn and continued her physical relationship with the minor, following which he filed a petition with the District Collector’s office.” Based on instructions from the Collector, the Tiruvannamalai District Child Protection Unit conducted an inquiry. The suspect is said to have confessed to the crime. She was arrested by Arni all-women police station officials on Thursday.

Police suspect the woman could have assaulted four or five more minor boys. They are investigating for further information.

Complaint not taken?

Nitya’s husband says he tried to lodge a police complaint last year, but was turned down by cops saying only DCPO or victim’s parents could do so.  However, POCSO Act allows anyone to file a complaint. He then petitioned the Collector who asked DCPU to investigate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minor sexual abuse Sexual assault Minor School teacher arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp