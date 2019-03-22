Won't allow scheme that affects farming, environment and lives: AMMK manifesto

By PTI

CHENNAI: Denial of permission to projects that pose a threat to lives of people, environment and agriculture and scrapping of NEET were some of the promises made in the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) manifesto, released here Friday The manifesto, released by AMMK deputy General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran, bore similarities with that of AIADMK and DMK on issues like scrapping of NEET,release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assasination case, policies for creation of jobs and announcing farm and education loan waivers.

Addressing a press conference, Dhinkaran promised that if the party came to power, it would not allow any scheme or plan in the state that affects farming, environment and lives, if the party came to power in the state.

Referring to the controversial Sterlite plant in Turicorin and methane-hydrocarbon extraction project in the Cauvery river basin, Dhinakaran said AMMK would take efforts to put an end to such projects and would declare certain districts "protected agricultural region1".

The Tamil Nadu government had closed Sterlite copper smelter unit at Tuticorin last year over pollution concerns.

The action came in the wake of violent protests against Sterlite in Tuticorin that that led to killing of 13 people in police firing on May 22 on a huge crowd.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The state has also witnessed protests by farmers, citizens and political parties against hydrocarbon projects in Kathiramangalam and Neduvasal in Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts, alleging it would turn the region into a desert.

"AMMK takes a clear stand in that this sort of development is not necessary for the people at all," he said.

The ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK had released their manifestoes on March 19.

Dhinakaran said steps would be taken for immediate release of convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assasination case languishing in jail for 27 years.

"NEET would be scrapped to ensure that students from the state achieve their dreams in the medical field," he said.

The manifesto also promised that a law would be enacted to implement 85 per cent reservation in government jobs for those domiciled in the state.

Implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in parliament and state legislatures, interest-free loan for weddings of those working in the private sector, creation of jobs by reopening Small and Medium Enteprises in the state affected by demonetisation and GST are among other promises.

"Action will be taken to waive loans provided to poor students pursuing higher studies in courses like engineering, " the manifesto said, adding that loans taken by farmers from cooperative and nationalised banks would also be waived.

On the liquor policy, the party promised to gradually shut down Indian Made Foreign Liquor units functioning in the state, besides not issuing permission to new ones.

AMMK is contesting 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

Dhinakaran had earlier announced candidates for 24 seats.