Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK-BJP led government will be farmer-friendly, says CM Palaniswami

The AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance will assure a farmer-friendly government, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Published: 23rd March 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance will assure a farmer-friendly government, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He was in Dharmapuri on Friday to campaign for PMK’s Lok Sabha candidate Anbumani Ramadoss and AIADMK’s Pappireddipatti Assembly candidate Govindhasami and Harur assembly candidate Sampathkumar.  

Palaniswami and PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss jointly undertook to campaign in Dharmapuri and visited ten checkpoints in the district, including Thoppur, Nallampalli, Dharmapuri, Indore, Pennagram, Palacode, Vellichandai, and Karimangalam. 

Palaniswami said, the PMK has always fought for the rights of farmers and the working class people, which the AIADMK government greatly admires. Both AIADMK and PMK have the same goal in minds. If we win the election, we will assure a farmer-friendly government which will look after the welfare of the people.”

He sought people of Thoppur to vote for AIADMK’s Pappireddipatti Assembly constituency candidate and Harur Constituency candidate. 

Further, he criticised DMK leader Stalin of being people’s enemy. “We provided Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift hamper and assured Rs 2,000 for small and medium farmers and were in the process of allocating funds. 
However, Stalin decided to file a case and stopped all the schemes. If he comes to power, farmers will not benefit,” he said. What has he accomplished when he was in the office, Palaniswami questioned. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palaniswami Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp