AIADMK-BJP led government will be farmer-friendly, says CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance will assure a farmer-friendly government, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He was in Dharmapuri on Friday to campaign for PMK’s Lok Sabha candidate Anbumani Ramadoss and AIADMK’s Pappireddipatti Assembly candidate Govindhasami and Harur assembly candidate Sampathkumar.

Palaniswami and PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss jointly undertook to campaign in Dharmapuri and visited ten checkpoints in the district, including Thoppur, Nallampalli, Dharmapuri, Indore, Pennagram, Palacode, Vellichandai, and Karimangalam.

Palaniswami said, the PMK has always fought for the rights of farmers and the working class people, which the AIADMK government greatly admires. Both AIADMK and PMK have the same goal in minds. If we win the election, we will assure a farmer-friendly government which will look after the welfare of the people.”

He sought people of Thoppur to vote for AIADMK’s Pappireddipatti Assembly constituency candidate and Harur Constituency candidate.

Further, he criticised DMK leader Stalin of being people’s enemy. “We provided Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift hamper and assured Rs 2,000 for small and medium farmers and were in the process of allocating funds.

However, Stalin decided to file a case and stopped all the schemes. If he comes to power, farmers will not benefit,” he said. What has he accomplished when he was in the office, Palaniswami questioned.