Sattur woman HIV case: Health department provides training to blood bank technicians

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of a pregnant woman contracting HIV through blood transfusion at the Government Hospital, Sattur, in December last, the health department is conducting a refresher training programme for counsellors and technicians of all blood banks in the State.

The programme for the first batch of counsellors was inaugurated by Beela Rajesh, Health secretary, at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

The two-day programme was initiated by Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society and Tamil Nadu State Blood Transfusion Council.

According to department officials, the programme was organised to stress the need for capacity building for blood bank counsellors as they play an important role in identifying the potential voluntary blood donors.

“It is aimed to counsel voluntary blood donors effectively. The programme will continue in phases,” said an official.

According to a release, “The programme focuses mainly on training blood bank counsellors in various aspects like basics of blood bank, roles and responsibilities of counsellors, pre-donation information and counselling techniques, counselling techniques during donation, post donation counselling techniques and records maintenance.”

Representative picture of blood transfusion

