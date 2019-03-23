Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami kick-starts campaign from Salem with Modi-for-PM pitch 

The focus was on the national picture, when Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami kick-started his election campaign from Salem on Friday.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Terming the upcoming elections as a battle between the good and the evil, Palaniswami said stability of the government at the Centre is important to ensure peace and safety of people.  "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proven that he is capable of ensuring peace and safety. It's important that he returns as the PM," Palaniswami said. 

Terming the upcoming elections as a battle between the good and the evil, Palaniswami said stability of the government at the Centre is important to ensure peace and safety of people.  “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proven that he is capable of ensuring peace and safety. It’s important that he returns as the PM,” Palaniswami said.

Continuing to talk about national issues at the Salem event, Palaniswami said the Indian Air Force had given a “strong response” to the Pulwama attack. He followed it up by heaping praises on Modi for bringing back Wing Commander Abhinandan from Pakistan.  

Later, touching upon local issues, the Chief Minister alleged that the DMK had “stalled AIADMK’s measures to uplift people by raking up non-issues”.

