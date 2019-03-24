Tamil Nadu CM tears into Stalin's charges on Kodanadu murder

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Continuing to mount his attack on MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday negated the charges of the DMK leader on the issue of Kodanadu murder and said the people have begun to doubt the hand of the principal opposition party behind it.

Addressing a series of poll meetings campaigning for the candidates of AIADMK and its allies AC Shanmugam (Vellore), AK Moorthy (Arakkonam) and Sampath (Sholingur) in Vellore district, he said it was his government that brought the grave crime to the light and apprehended those involved in it.

He said, “Our government only brought to light the Kodanadu loot and murder. Those involved in it were arrested.”

“But, DMK men have helped them get bail. People now began to doubt whether DMK men involved,” said Palaniswami, looking combative.

Referring to Stalin's accusation of corruption against his government, the Chief Minister said he was completely oblivious of the fact that if there was a government dismissed on corruption charges, it was none other than a DMK-led government.

“Stalin is talking about corruption. He is oblivious of the fact that it was the DMK government that was sacked over corruption charges,” Palaniswami, who is also co-coordinator of AIADMK, noted.

Accusing the DMK of instigating protests against Tamil Nadu government, he said his government had the wherewithal to deal with any sort of protests, although several stirs were resolved through amicable manner.

The Chief Minister said he rose from the ranks of the party to reach his current position, unlike Stalin who grabbed the post of DMK president after the demise of his father, and noted that the efforts of the latter to dislodge the government and split AIADMK went in vain.

Referring to DMK's poll promises, he asked whether the party could succeed in resolving the inter-state river water issues involving Cauvery, Palar and Mullaiperiyar despite sharing power at the Centre for 15 years.

“Did they fulfill the promises they gave during Parliament elections,” Palaniswami questioned.