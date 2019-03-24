Home States Tamil Nadu

This poll is to get justice for Thootukudi police shootout victims: Kanimozhi

In an apparent dig at the BJP, she said her party DMK respected all religions and addressed the requirement of each religious faith.

Published: 24th March 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

DMK leader and Secular Progressive Alliance candidate for Thoothukudi LS polls MK Kanimozhi addressing party executive workers on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance Thoothukudi parliamentary candidate MK Kanimozhi on Saturday attacked the AIADMK government saying that it did not even condemn the police shooting that claimed the life of 13 civilians who protested against the ‘polluting’ Sterlite Copper.

Addressing DMK executive workers here, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “I do not know how they solicit votes among the Thoothukudi residents,” she said and added that the election was to get justice for the police shootout victims.

In an apparent dig at the BJP, she said her party DMK respected all religions and addressed the requirement of each religious faith.

“BJP, in the name of Hinduism, is exploiting Hindus as well as other religions. AIADMK-BJP alliance would go to any extent to retain the power and thus the grass-root level works should be intensified,” she said.

Kanimozhi claimed that it was DMK’s late supremo Karunanidhi who allocated maximum funds for the renovation and Kumbhabishekam of Hindu temples. “Look at the state of Tiruchendur Subramaniaswamy temple. The prakara mandapam of the temple that collapsed a year ago has not yet been repaired,” she said.

Replying to BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan’s comment that “because of the freedom given, Kanimozhi is speaking now,” Kanimozhi questioned what happened to the right to speech when Bengaluru-based journalist Gauri Lankesh and other social activists who were killed during the BJP government.

“I have the freedom of expression not because of you, but because of reformer Thanthai Periyar, former chief ministers Annadurai and Karunanidhi,” she said.

Congress leader APCV Shanmugam said, “The BJP had nowhere protected Hinduism. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan had protested against the UPA government seeking educational assistance for poor Hindu students. However, he has not achieved anything in the last five years.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanimozhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp