This poll is to get justice for Thootukudi police shootout victims: Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance Thoothukudi parliamentary candidate MK Kanimozhi on Saturday attacked the AIADMK government saying that it did not even condemn the police shooting that claimed the life of 13 civilians who protested against the ‘polluting’ Sterlite Copper.

Addressing DMK executive workers here, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “I do not know how they solicit votes among the Thoothukudi residents,” she said and added that the election was to get justice for the police shootout victims.

In an apparent dig at the BJP, she said her party DMK respected all religions and addressed the requirement of each religious faith.

“BJP, in the name of Hinduism, is exploiting Hindus as well as other religions. AIADMK-BJP alliance would go to any extent to retain the power and thus the grass-root level works should be intensified,” she said.

Kanimozhi claimed that it was DMK’s late supremo Karunanidhi who allocated maximum funds for the renovation and Kumbhabishekam of Hindu temples. “Look at the state of Tiruchendur Subramaniaswamy temple. The prakara mandapam of the temple that collapsed a year ago has not yet been repaired,” she said.

Replying to BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan’s comment that “because of the freedom given, Kanimozhi is speaking now,” Kanimozhi questioned what happened to the right to speech when Bengaluru-based journalist Gauri Lankesh and other social activists who were killed during the BJP government.

“I have the freedom of expression not because of you, but because of reformer Thanthai Periyar, former chief ministers Annadurai and Karunanidhi,” she said.

Congress leader APCV Shanmugam said, “The BJP had nowhere protected Hinduism. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan had protested against the UPA government seeking educational assistance for poor Hindu students. However, he has not achieved anything in the last five years.”