Home States Tamil Nadu

IAF helicopter engaged in fire-fighting at garbage yard in Coimbatore

The blaze occurred Sunday evening, and went out of control in spite of over 20 fire-tenders trying to douse the flames.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Smoke emerges from the Vellalore dumpyard for the third day after the fire broke out on Saturday night in Coimbatore

Smoke emerges from the Vellalore dumpyard for the third day after the fire broke out on Saturday night in Coimbatore. EXPRESS| U Rakesh Kumar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The fire that started at the Vellore dump yard on Saturday night, the one that Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials on Sunday claimed had been successfully extinguished, has now spread over a 100 acres of land by Monday morning. Even as Air Force’s helicopter has been engaged in the operation, officials have now said that it will take three more days for the fire to settle. This is the first the Air Force has been called in to douse a fire.

Besides the helicopter, there are as many as 29 fire tenders (brought in from Tirupur, Tiruchy, Erode, Dindigul, Salem, Dharmapuri and Namakkal districts) and 600 workers on the job; earthmovers have also been deployed. Around 80 lorries have been fetching water from various places. Yet, the fire is continuing to spread to other parts of the dump yard.

On Saturday, the fire had broken out in a small portion of the yard where old unsegregated waste had been deposited. It had taken around five hours to keep it from spreading to others parts of the yard. However, the winds caused the fire to devour other portions of the yard on Sunday. This forced the corporation to seek the assistance of Fire and Rescue Service department and its additional fire tenders.

Water tanks too were sent for the purpose.  Despite all this effort, the fire spread further in the early hours of Monday and has now ravaged over 100 acres of the 650-acre yard. Fire fighters tried to control the fire within a circle but in vain.

Another 3 days to contain fire

CCMC officials mentioned that it is the second major fire accident in the last 10 years. “Rise in temperature and presence of methane gas is suspected to be the cause of the fire. It will be another three days before the fire settles down,” an official said

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore garbage yard fire IAF heliopter fire dousing Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp