Four general observers land in Vellore for poll monitoring

The District Collector inspected allocation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) at the godown of the Vellore district marketing society.

Published: 26th March 2019 06:30 PM

Electronic Voting Machines inside a polling station.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Four IAS officers have been posted as general observers, including one for Lok Sabha and three for Assembly bypolls, for the April 18 general elections in Vellore district.

Srinivash Srinesh, Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been appointed general observer for Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency. For complaints of poll code violations, he can be contacted through mobile phone-83000 30521.

Sathyanarayan Rathore (mobile- 83000 30523) from Chattisgarh is the general observer for Sholingur Assembly segment while BH Thalati (83000 30524), a Gujarat cadre IAS officer, is appointed to monitor the conduct of the elections at Gudiyattam Assembly constituency, according to officials.

For Ambur Assembly segment, Effat Ara (83000 30525), from Chattisgarh, will officiate as general observer.

The landed in Vellore on Tuesday and had an interaction with the District Collector SA Raman.

The officials said all the four general observers would get into duty from Tuesday itself.

Another general observer for Vellore Lok Sabha constituency will report shortly.

Meanwhile, the District Collector inspected allocation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) at the godown of the Vellore district marketing society.

He held a check on the boxes, numbers to each Assembly segments and the transportation works.

