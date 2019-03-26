Home States Tamil Nadu

Karti Chidambaram did nothing for Sivaganga: Tamil Nadu Congress chief opposing former's ticket

Some Congress cadre feel that the opposition will highlight the pending cases against Karti during campaigning and it would create a negative impact on the party’s victory chances.

Congress candidate Karti Chidambaram is seen filing his nomination to contest in the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency at Sivaganga Collectorate

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Congress high command’s decision to field Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, as the candidate in Sivaganga for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections has caused a simmering discontent among the cadre. Now, the cadre are worried over what they call the candidate’s ‘high-handed’ behaviour’ which, they say, will keep the party volunteers from vigorously campaigning for the party’s win in the constituency.

The announcement of Karti’s candidature had been delayed mainly because of the competition between him and E Sudharsana Natchiappan, former union minister, for the party ticket.

Natchiappan made his disappointment public when he spoke to reporters on Sunday. He said, “The people of Sivaganga don’t like Karti as he is facing several cases and he has been running between courts. Chidambaram had done nothing good to the Sivaganga Parliamentary constituency when he was a union minister. This will affect the chances of Congress’ victory.”

Responding to this, KS Alagiri, TNCC president, said on Monday, “A dedicated cadre should accept the decision of high command as the leadership has to consider various aspects and winnability. The high command takes decisions which are good for the party. Hence, everyone should accept the party’s decision.”

Meanwhile, some Congress cadre have taken to the social media, lamenting the selection of Karti as Congress candidate for Sivaganga. One of the main concerns they raised was his ‘high-handed’ behaviour towards the cadre and the general public. “During the campaign, rival parties would highlight the cases pending against Karti and we have to combat that also. It would create a negative impact on the party’s victory chances.”

Karti Chidambaram files nomination
SIVAGANGA: Congress candidate from Sivaganga Parliamentary constituency Karti Chidambaram filed his nomination before Returning Officer (RO) J Jayakanthan here on Monday. Karti reached the RO office accompanied by Thirupattur MLA Periyakaruppan, Karaikudi MLA Ramasamy, and former MLA S Gunasekaran. Speaking to newspersons after filing his nomination, Karti claimed that the cases filed against him were baseless and that he had no proceeding or trial against him.

