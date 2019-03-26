Nine maternal deaths in one year: Tamil Nadu doctors, staff to face criminal action

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Secretary Beela Rajesh has directed Health department officials to initiate action for cancellation of the medical registration and also take criminal action against the erring doctors and paramedics of the blood banks after nine maternal deaths were allegedly reported in the Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts in the last one year. “An expert committee was formed to inspect the blood banks on January 22. It submitted the report based on observations and recommendations after visiting the same,” a highly placed source told Express.

Project Director, Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society and Tamil Nadu State Blood Transfusion Council that carried out an inquiry on the maternal deaths due to blood transfusion reactions, submitted the report to the health department.

Taking strong note of the nine maternal deaths allegedly due to blood transfusion reported at Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, Hosur, and Krishnagiri Government Hospitals in the last one year, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh has issued orders to initiate departmental disciplinary action, file a criminal case and also to cancel the licence of the medical officers of the blood banks, and paramedics.

In a letter issued to the Directorate of Medical Education and Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, a copy of which was also sent to the Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Project Director, the health secretary directed the officials to terminate the services of staff appointed on contract basis and outsourcing basis, immediately. A criminal case is to be filed against the erring officers and paramedical staff.

Who’ll face action

One medical officer, 9 nurses, and 3 technicians from the blood bank of Dharmapuri hospital; 1 medical officer, 3 nurses and 2 technicians from Krishnagiri hospital; and 1 officer, 8 nurses and 1 technician from Hosur to face action.