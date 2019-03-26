Pollachi sex scandal: TN police summons DMK leader Thendral Selvaraj's son

By ANI

COIMBATORE: The Crime Branch-CID of the Tamil Nadu police, probing the Pollachi sexual assault case, has summoned Thendral Manimaran, son of DMK's Coimbatore rural district secretary Thendral Selvaraj.

Manimaran has been asked to appear on March 28.

In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were filmed.

Four accused persons identified as Sabarirajan, Sathish, Thirunavukarasu and Vasan Kumar were arrested in the case under Sections 392, 354 (A), 354 (B) of the Indian Penal Code and 66A of the Information Technology Act.

On March 15, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the sex scandal.

The case was transferred to the CB-CID which initiated an inquiry into the matter on March 13 after receiving requisite documents from the local police.

Earlier this month, the Crime Branch had registered an FIR against DMK president MK Stalin's son-in-law, Sabareesan, for allegedly spreading rumours in connection with the case. (ANI)