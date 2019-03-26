Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sex scandal: TN police summons DMK leader Thendral Selvaraj's son

In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were filmed.

Published: 26th March 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Thendral Manimaran

Thendral Manimaran (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

COIMBATORE: The Crime Branch-CID of the Tamil Nadu police, probing the Pollachi sexual assault case, has summoned Thendral Manimaran, son of DMK's Coimbatore rural district secretary Thendral Selvaraj.

Manimaran has been asked to appear on March 28.

In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were filmed.

Four accused persons identified as Sabarirajan, Sathish, Thirunavukarasu and Vasan Kumar were arrested in the case under Sections 392, 354 (A), 354 (B) of the Indian Penal Code and 66A of the Information Technology Act.

READ: Approach lower court for action against those who named Pollachi survivor, says HC

On March 15, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the sex scandal.

The case was transferred to the CB-CID which initiated an inquiry into the matter on March 13 after receiving requisite documents from the local police.

Earlier this month, the Crime Branch had registered an FIR against DMK president MK Stalin's son-in-law, Sabareesan, for allegedly spreading rumours in connection with the case. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollachi sex scandal Thendral Manimaran DMK's Coimbatore rural district secretary Thendral Selv

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp