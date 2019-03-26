There will be no democracy if only the rich candidates win polls: CPI-M's Su Venkatesan

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI: “Politics and literature are concordant. I sometimes chose to express myself through writings and sometimes through politics”, says writer Su Venkatesan, CPM candidate for Madurai in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Sahitya Akademi winner and president of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artistes’ Association is pinning hopes high on a strong anti-incumbency mood of voters and the strength of partners in the DMK-Congress alliance for winning this election. Excerpts from his interaction:

Q: How are your winning prospects in the elections?

I see bright chances of winning this election in Madurai. We have formed a strong alliance and I am well known in Madurai. I have been actively participating in all protests including those over the Keezhadi issue to bring to light the ancient glory of the city. I have been getting overwhelming response from the locals.

Q: As a writer, you enjoyed complete freedom to express your views. But political platform requires mass appeal and is not conducive to expression of unpopular views. How do you manage this ?

It is true that politics is a mass channel. But I am not new to politics. Even before I was known in the literary circle, I contested the 2006 Assembly polls from Tirupparankundram on the CPM ticket. Politics and literature always stayed at the same distance in my life.

Q: How do you want yourself to be identified? Writer or politician ?

I am a progressive person and I believe in some political ideology. There is a notion that literature is personal. For me, both literature and politics are the same and I use them to reflect my political stance.

Q: What would you like to promise for Madurai ?

As mentioned in the DMK’s manifesto, Metro Rail is much needed for Madurai. I will demand declaring Madurai as a heritage city. I also promise to bring Central institutes of higher education such as IIM to the temple town. I will press for a special scheme for industrial development of the city, linking heritage and Information technology.

Q: ‘Thirumangalam formula’ is famous across India for tactics used for cash distribution during polls. Both AIADMK and AMMK candidates appear to have strong political and financial backup. Do you have plans to overcome this?

There will be no democracy in the country if only rich candidates win the election. I strongly believe in democracy. I see that large sections of people, who are directly affected by wrong policies of the Union government, want to unseat it.