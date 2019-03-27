59-year-old Tamil Nadu man files nomination for 51st time

Sreemathi M By

NAGERCOIL: A 59-year-old man, U Nagoor Meeran Peer Mohamed (59) of Nagercoil, who has been taking part in all the Assembly, Parliament and bye-elections since 1989, filed his 51st nomination in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday.

Working as a photographer, Nagoor Meeran filed his first nomination in the 1989 Assembly election. Since his first nomination, he has contested against major leaders including Late Narasimha Rao in Andhra Pradesh, Late Kerala CM Karunakaran.

Nagoor Meeran told Express, “The Nagercoil Municipality closed down a building in 1988 due to a political agenda and I owned one studio in the building. While I filed my first nomination in 1989 in anger, however, later filed not to be a slave and people.” During last Parliament election, he was placed seventh among the highest voters of surpassing few national parties in Kanniyakumari constituency.

“When I filed in 1997, I was kidnapped and beaten by an opposition leader demanding to not contest in Pudukottai election. Every election, I file nomination at least at four constituencies. This year, I will be contesting only in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency,” he said.