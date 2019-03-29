BJP demands action against DMK's Nanjil Sampath

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Taking strong exception to DMK campaigner Nanjil Sampath’s alleged derogatory remarks against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at an election rally here on Wednesday, BJP general secretary S Ravichandran has petitioned to Electoral Officer V Candavelou, National Commission for Women and the senior superintendent of police (Law and Order), seeking action against him.

Attaching the video footage, Ravichandran, in the petition, stated that while speaking at the election rally in favour of Congress candidate V Vaithilingam at Thavalakuppam, Sampath had used “unparliamentary” words and “abusive” language against the Lt Governor and sought appropriate action against him.

During the campaign, Sampath referred to Bedi as someone who “we do not know is a man or woman”.

While criticizing the “extra constitutional authority” sent to Puducherry by the BJP through Bedi’s appointment as Lt Governor, Sampath lashed out at her.

However, Sampath was confused with her name and referred to her as Nirav Modi, until he was corrected by Congress MLA and government whip RKR Anantharaman.

Sampath said, “There are BJP governors in 21 states. Here, one woman, Nirav Modi, we don’t know if it is a man or a woman ... [after being corrected] Kiran Bedi. What trouble ... are you a constitutional authority? Were you elected by the people? After being castrated in Delhi ... where to send her ... should she be sent to Puducherry?”

He said, “Whether it is the job of the Lt Governor to block the schemes of the elected government led by Narayanasamy. Is this the job of the Lt Governor? A Purohit [TN Governor] in Tamil Nadu and a Kiran Bedi in Puducherry ... Is this democracy ?”

‘Poll code violation’

Also, the petition cited the violation of the model code of conduct by Sampath and demanded that immediate action be taken against him. The complaint was also sent to District Election Officer T Arun and DGP Sundari Nanda with video evidence