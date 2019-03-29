Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP demands action against DMK's Nanjil Sampath

BJP general secretary S Ravichandran has petitioned to Electoral Officer V Candavelou seeking action against Sampath's derogatory remarks against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at an election rally.

Published: 29th March 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Nanjil Sampath

Nanjil Sampath | EPS

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Taking strong exception to DMK campaigner Nanjil Sampath’s alleged derogatory remarks against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at an election rally here on Wednesday, BJP general secretary S Ravichandran has petitioned to Electoral Officer V Candavelou, National Commission for Women and the senior superintendent of police (Law and Order), seeking action against him.

Attaching the video footage, Ravichandran, in the petition, stated that while speaking at the election rally in favour of Congress candidate V Vaithilingam at Thavalakuppam, Sampath had used “unparliamentary” words and “abusive” language against the Lt Governor and sought appropriate action against him.
During the campaign, Sampath referred to Bedi as someone who “we do not know is a man or woman”. 
While criticizing the “extra constitutional authority” sent to Puducherry by the BJP through Bedi’s appointment as Lt Governor, Sampath lashed out at her.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

However, Sampath was confused with her name and referred to her as Nirav Modi, until he was corrected by Congress MLA and government whip RKR Anantharaman.

Sampath said, “There are BJP governors in 21 states. Here, one woman, Nirav Modi, we don’t know if it is a man or a woman ... [after being corrected] Kiran Bedi. What trouble ... are you a constitutional authority? Were you  elected by the people? After being castrated in Delhi ... where to send her ... should  she  be sent to Puducherry?”

He said, “Whether it is the job of the Lt Governor to  block the schemes of the elected government led by Narayanasamy. Is this the job of the Lt Governor? A Purohit [TN Governor] in Tamil Nadu and a Kiran Bedi in Puducherry ... Is this democracy ?”

‘Poll code violation’
Also, the petition cited the violation of the model code of conduct by Sampath and demanded that immediate action be taken against him. The complaint was also sent to District Election Officer T Arun and DGP Sundari Nanda with video evidence

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections General elections 2019 Tamil Nadu BJP DMK Nanjil Sampath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp