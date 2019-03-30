Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK moves HC for action against DMK chief M K Stalin for alleged violation of poll code

RM Babu Murugavel alleged that Stalin and the DMK with an intention to cause disrepute, to defame, and damage the name and reputation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami has been circulating video clips.

Published: 30th March 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

M K Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A spokesperson of the ruling AIADMK has approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State Chief Electoral Officer for taking action on a complaint against DMK chief M K Stalin for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

RM Babu Murugavel submitted that the code of conduct prohibits levelling false statements by any candidate or his agent or any other person in the public domain.

He alleged that Stalin and the DMK with an intention to cause disrepute, to defame, and damage the name and reputation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami has been circulating video clips, making allegations linking the chief minister to the Kodanad Estate murder and robbery case.

ALSO READ: AIADMK wants EC to restrain M K Stalin from making remarks on Jayalalithaa probe panel

According to Babu, the chief minister has moved a civil suit in the high court in connection with the issue and has obtained an injunction against certain people from making such statements.

When the interim injunction was still operative, the DMK and its leaders were making such wild allegations against the chief minister in most of its election campaigns "which are per se defamatory and scandalous," he submitted.

Babu said he had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer on March 22, seeking action against the DMK and Stalin for "violating" the code of conduct but there has been no response.

As polling is scheduled on April 18, the petitioner submitted he is constrained to approach the court for relief.

The plea is likely to be taken up by the designated division bench for election-related cases headed by Justice S Manikumar on Monday.

In April 2017, a security guard at the Kodanad estate, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's retreat-home in the hilly district of Nilgiris, was found dead.

Ten people were arrested in connection with the robbery attempt at the estate-bungalow which was used by Jayalalithaa for both official and residential purposes.

