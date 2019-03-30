Home States Tamil Nadu

Delhi High Court dismisses plea against Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Paneerselvam

Former MP KC Palanisamy had filed a petition seeking directions to restrain the AIADMK leaders from signing the Forms A and B to be filed along with the nomination papers of election candidates.

Published: 30th March 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo | KK Sundar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be termed as another relief to the ruling AIADMK, the Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by former MP KC Palanisamy seeking directions to restrain AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami from signing the Forms A and B to be filed along with the nomination papers of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. 

Exactly a month ago, this court had recognised the party led by E Madhusudanan, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami as AIADMK and upheld the EC order allocating Two Leaves symbol to the party.  This verdict was given in the petition filed by TTV Dhinakaran.

On Friday, disposing the petition of KC Palanisamy, the HC gently censured him for failing to challenge the EC order which approved the creation of the posts, coordinator and joint coordinator, in lieu of general secretary but having chosen to move the HC.  

“The petitioner was expelled from AIADMK on March 16, 2018 and till now he has not challenged it. He is not a candidate of AIADMK for the current Lok Sabha elections. Strangely enough when the creation of the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator was carried out, Palaniswami was a member of the party and he did not come forward to challenge it till his expulsion. This shows he is aggrieved due to some other reasons than the issues raised here,” the HC pointed out. 

The Delhi HC also noted that various litigations against the general council of AIADMK held in September 2017 where the new posts in the party were created, are still pending before Madras HC and as such, the relief sought by Palanisamy cannot be given.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami KC Palanisamy O Panneerselvam Delhi High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp