Delhi High Court dismisses plea against Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Paneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be termed as another relief to the ruling AIADMK, the Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by former MP KC Palanisamy seeking directions to restrain AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami from signing the Forms A and B to be filed along with the nomination papers of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Exactly a month ago, this court had recognised the party led by E Madhusudanan, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami as AIADMK and upheld the EC order allocating Two Leaves symbol to the party. This verdict was given in the petition filed by TTV Dhinakaran.

On Friday, disposing the petition of KC Palanisamy, the HC gently censured him for failing to challenge the EC order which approved the creation of the posts, coordinator and joint coordinator, in lieu of general secretary but having chosen to move the HC.

“The petitioner was expelled from AIADMK on March 16, 2018 and till now he has not challenged it. He is not a candidate of AIADMK for the current Lok Sabha elections. Strangely enough when the creation of the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator was carried out, Palaniswami was a member of the party and he did not come forward to challenge it till his expulsion. This shows he is aggrieved due to some other reasons than the issues raised here,” the HC pointed out.

The Delhi HC also noted that various litigations against the general council of AIADMK held in September 2017 where the new posts in the party were created, are still pending before Madras HC and as such, the relief sought by Palanisamy cannot be given.