Home States Tamil Nadu

Only Narendra Modi capable to become Prime Minister: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

The AIADMK  joint coordinator said that while DMK always engages in family politics while AIADMK truly works for the welfare of people.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning in Tiruvannamalai on Friday

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning in Tiruvannamalai on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM/CUDDALORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI : Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday campaigned in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai districts to seek votes for the AIADMK alliance in the Lok Sabha polls on April 18. Palaniswami campaigned at Tindivanam, Villuppuram, Vikaravandi and Koliyanur in Villupuram district to seek votes for alliance partner PMK’s candidate Vadivel Ravanan. 

“DMK always engages in family politics while AIADMK truly works for the welfare of people. The Congress – DMK alliance is a clear example of how the latter  switches over its ideologies during elections. They are absolutely opportunistic about alliances as they had once allied with the BJP and criticise the same party as fascist. DMK is nothing but a chameleon,” he said. 

Palaniswami also trained guns on Vaiko’s MDMK. “Vaiko is unsure of his party ideology as he keeps shifting his support to various parties. It is better if he goes back to his mother party DMK and contest on their symbol rather than staying with a dead party like MDMK.” 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Launching a staunch attack on VCK, the AIADMK alliance’s opponent in Villupuram seat, Palaniswami said that the party contesting on two different symbols in two constituencies exposed its flaws. He made a mention of the ‘2G Spectrum’ case, blaming DMK for “murdering Sadiq Basha”. “AIADMK will repoen Sadiq Basha’s murder case and the true culprits will be brought to book after that.” “It was always the AIADMK led by our revered late chief minister and party chief Amma, that had served the poor and needy in Tamil Nadu. It was during her tenure that many women-welfare schemes were introduced. A grand food park of 1,000 acres is being constructed in Viluppuram for the welfare of farmers in the district.” 

Palaniswami promised that the pongal subsidy of Rs 2,000 that is stopped temporarily, will be revived after the election and will be distributed to all, as announced. 

Flays DMK’s comments 

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami toured Cuddalore parliamentary constituency to campaign for PMK candidate R Govindasamy.  Addressing the public in Manjakuppam, Palaniswami said Narendra Modi was the only person capable of leading the country on a safe and prosperous path.

“At present, there is no person other than Narendra Modi who is capable to be the Prime Minister. He has proved this through an able administration in the last five years, especially during tough times.”
“DMK has been alleging that women are vulnerable to crimes in the State. In 1990, Amma (Jayalalithaa) was humiliated and harassed in the presence of M Karunanidhi, and this is how the party (DMK) deals with women. Many of Amma’s initiative for the public are still being executed. She had a vision for the people of Tamil Nadu and we are following that,” Palaniswami said. 

‘Mortality rate came down’

Touring Tiruvannamalai constituency, Palaniswami said construction of check dams is underway to save rain water and the project will be completed in three years with a fund allocation of `1,000 crore. Seeking votes for AIADMK candidate ‘Agri’ S S Krishnamoorthy, who is fielded from Tiruvannamalai, Palaniswami  claimed that the mortality rates of pregnant women and newborn children had reduced as a result of precautionary steps taken by the Tamil Nadu Health Department, adding that the AIADMK government had been taking all necessary steps for the well-being of pregnant women and children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK Cuddalore AIADMK Villupuram AIADMK election campaign Edappadi K Palaniswami General elections 2019 Indian elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp