DMK I-T raid: Stalin wants Centre to be brought under SC watch during elections

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the IT searches at the residence of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, party president MK Stalin and leaders of DMK’s alliance parties on Saturday criticised the NDA government for ‘misusing the official machinery’ to take on political adversaries.

In a hard-hitting statement, Stalin said the Election Commission claims that it has provided a level playing field to all political parties. “But the EC should realise that its claim will not lead to free and fair elections since all autonomous institutions of the Central government are still under the control of the ‘caretaker’ government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” “If the EC is really concerned about checking money power, it should bring Income Tax, CBI etc., under its control and declare that the model code of conduct should apply to these institutions too.

The EC should examine ways to ensure that the Central government functions under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court,” Stalin added.

Stalin also said the DMK will not be cowed down by such searches. The searches were a ‘barbaric misuse of official machinery.’ In a statement, TNCC president KS Alagiri condemned the IT action and said if such operations continue, parties in the DMK-led alliance will stage protests in front of IT offices.

CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said the IT department should give up ‘intimidating’ leaders of opposition parties in this manner.