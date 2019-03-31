Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern Railways cancels several regular trains from April 5-14

The move will facilitate the commissioning of the Arakkonam - Thakkolam detour linewhich will help Chennai'ssuburban passengers.

Published: 31st March 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Trains

Image used for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate major engineering works as part of commissioning of the Arakkonam - Thakkolam detour line, Southern Railway has cancelled several regular trains between April 5 and 14.

According to an official statement, Train no: 22208 Thiruvananthapuram – Chennai Express will be fully cancelled on April 7 and 10. On the return journey, the Chennai – Thiruvananthapuram train will not be operated on April 5 and 9. 

The Chennai – Coimbatore Shatabdi Express and Chennai – Tirupati Sapthagiri Express in both directions, will fully be cancelled on April 11, 12, 13 and 14. Similarly, the Chennai – Tirupati Garudadri Express on April 14. The Coimbatore – Chennai weekly Super fast Express stands cancelled on April 12 and the return journey from Chennai on April 13 is also cancelled. 

The Chennai – Bengaluru Double decker trains will not be operated on April 11, 12, 13 and 14. The Chennai – Bengaluru Shatabdi Express will be cancelled in both directions on April 14. The Chennai – Joarlpettai express and Arakkonam –Jolarpettai Express will not run in both directions onApril 13 and 14.

In addition to this, Lalbagh Express, Kovai Express, Thiruvananthapuram and other weekly trains have been short terminated at Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chitteri, Sholingur, Tiruttani and Arakko nam on different days between April 5 and 14, said the press statement. 

TAGS
Southern Railway Tamil Nadu train cancelled Arakkonam Thakkolam train

Comments

