Voters in Cuddalore taluk mostly unaware of Congress’ NYAY scheme

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Four days after the Congress’ minimum income guarantee scheme was announced, a move that is expected to change the fortunes of the party, most parts of Cuddalore taluk are unaware of the poll promise.

With the DMK yet to begin active campaigning in the region, the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme that promises Rs 72,000 per annum or Rs 6,000 a month to 20 per cent of the country’s poorest, has failed to make waves in this part of the State.

“We are not aware of this announcement. If it is a serious promise, we welcome it,” said Santhi K of Rasapettai village that is largely made up of the fishing community.

According to the women, alcoholism is rampant in the settlement that consists of around 200 families. Even teens take to the bottle, they said. “For alcohol, my husband reserves a large part of our income. I am left with very little to run the house,” said Komathi M, a mother of two daughters. “So, it could be helpful if we receive a guaranteed income every month. But in my case, it will be helpful only if it is handed to me so I can manage household expenses. Otherwise, that also will go waste,” she added.

Komathi, who sells fish, said she ran the house every month with what ranges between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,500.The Congress has also promised to deposit the amount in the bank accounts of women.

Barring a ‘candidate introduction’ meeting on Friday morning and a campaign by DMK’s Nanjil Sampath, TRVS Sri Ramesh, DMK’s Cuddalore candidate, has not begun formal campaigning — one of the reasons the minimum income guarantee is still largely unknown in these parts. However, even when it becomes a part of their campaigns, residents of Reddichavadi say they have learnt to take it with a pinch of salt. “Even the Rs 1000 that they give for the destitute widow pension scheme does not reach many every month,” said Thillaiammal P, of Reddichavadi.

“It is not long ago that we were promised Rs 15 lakh in each of our accounts,” recollects Kasi (name changed) of Reddichavadi.