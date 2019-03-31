Home States Tamil Nadu

Voters in Cuddalore taluk mostly unaware of Congress’ NYAY scheme

With the DMK yet to begin active campaigning here, the scheme that promises Rs 72,000 per annum  to 20 per cent of the country’s poorest, has failed to make waves in this part of the State.

Published: 31st March 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

The Congress will start the Nyay Yatra on Sunday from the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency

Representational image. | EPS

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Four days after the Congress’ minimum income guarantee scheme was announced, a move that is expected to change the fortunes of the party, most parts of Cuddalore taluk are unaware of the poll promise. 

With the DMK yet to begin active campaigning in the region, the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme that promises Rs 72,000 per annum or Rs 6,000 a month to 20 per cent of the country’s poorest, has failed to make waves in this part of the State.

“We are not aware of this announcement. If it is a serious promise, we welcome it,” said Santhi K of Rasapettai village that is largely made up of the fishing community.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

According to the women, alcoholism is rampant in the settlement that consists of around 200 families. Even teens take to the bottle, they said. “For alcohol, my husband reserves a large part of our income. I am left with very little to run the house,” said Komathi M, a mother of two daughters. “So, it could be helpful if we receive a guaranteed income every month. But in my case, it will be helpful only if it is handed to me so I can manage household expenses. Otherwise, that also will go waste,” she added.

Komathi, who sells fish, said she ran the house every month with what ranges between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,500.The Congress has also promised to deposit the amount in the bank accounts of women.

Barring a ‘candidate introduction’ meeting on Friday morning and a campaign by DMK’s Nanjil Sampath, TRVS Sri Ramesh, DMK’s Cuddalore candidate, has not begun formal campaigning — one of the reasons the minimum income guarantee is still largely unknown in these parts. However, even when it becomes a part of their campaigns, residents of Reddichavadi say they have learnt to take it with a pinch of salt. “Even the Rs 1000 that they give for the destitute widow pension scheme does not reach many every month,” said Thillaiammal P, of Reddichavadi.

“It is not long ago that we were promised Rs 15 lakh in each of our accounts,” recollects Kasi (name changed) of Reddichavadi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuddalore NYAY scheme CUddalore Lok Sabha Cuddalore Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp