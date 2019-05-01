Over 20 establishments of lottery-king Martin in Coimbatore raided

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: Investigation wing officials of the Income Tax department conducted searches in more than 20 establishments of the Martin Group in Coimbatore on Wednesday. This is part of the inspection that covered over 70 units located across the country and owned by one Martin, who is known for his lottery trade.For this purpose, several teams were reportedly formed by the investigation wing under the supervision of additional directors and deputy directors.

In Coimbatore, the inspection covered a Homeopathy college in Gounder Mills area, Martin’s house in Vellaikinar, hotel at Saibaba Colony, apartments established on Sarvanampatti-Thudiyalur road, warehouses, offices, etc. The income tax officials also conducted search operations at houses of the workers employed in the Martin group of companies.

Outside the district, searches were conducted in Chennai, Kolkatta, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. Martin’s main business is operation of lotteries run by state governments under agreements with them to function as a marketing agent. He is particularly active in West Bengal and northeastern states where he is having monopoly control. He is also into real estate business in a big way, said sources

According to them, Martin had been alert and had all documents in place. Despite the coordinated searches, officials were not able to find evidence of tax evasion, they claimed. “Martin had also contributed huge amounts of money for various disaster management efforts in the State last year. He also ranks among the top tax payers in the country and belongs to the Super Tax Payer group, they added.