Kiran Bedi justifies ‘interference’ in open letter

PUDUCHERRY: A day after the Madras High Court ruled that Lt Governor Kiran Bedi could not interfere in day-to-day functioning of the government, Bedi came out with an open letter to the people of Puducherry, justifying her actions or “interference” in the three-year tenure (ending on May 29) for the welfare of Puducherry.

Stating that her actions or interference has been done for the welfare of the people, Bedi said the practices, if sustained, would keep Puducherry a favoured destination for all-round prosperity.

In an open letter to Puducherrians, Bedi said it did not matter “who does and how much”. “Key is that we do and the needs are met. Ideally all works together to give people holistic good administration. People have to be served and their needs cannot wait.” She said she provided guidance on improvement in technology and internal management with the help of the secretary.

The Lt Governor cited her role in medical admission through judicial intervention for dealing with errant private medical colleges and extortion of exorbitant fees levied from poor aspirants for medical seats. Also, she cited her involvement in increasing vigilance on the land-grab mafia and providing of relief to vulnerable and senior citizens, and French nationals with the help of Collector. Her night rounds were to ensure the safety of women, said Bedi.

The former IPS officer said she had initiated the police beat office system, and had been promoting and advocating the use of helmet wearing as a measure of road safety, though nothing much still. Bedi said she had been a facilitator in the improvement of water table through a movement of Water Rich Puducherry through CSR.