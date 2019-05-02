Home States Tamil Nadu

Kiran Bedi justifies ‘interference’ in open letter

Stating that her actions or interference has been done for the welfare of the people, Bedi said the practices, if sustained, would keep Puducherry a favoured destination for all-round prosperity.

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A day after the Madras High Court ruled that Lt Governor Kiran Bedi could not interfere in day-to-day functioning of the government, Bedi came out with an open letter to the people of Puducherry, justifying her actions or “interference” in the three-year tenure (ending on May 29) for the welfare of Puducherry.

Stating that her actions or interference has been done for the welfare of the people, Bedi said the practices, if sustained, would keep Puducherry a favoured destination for all-round prosperity.

In an open letter to Puducherrians, Bedi said it did not matter “who does and how much”. “Key is that we do and the needs are met. Ideally all works together to give people  holistic good administration. People have to be served  and their needs cannot wait.” She said she provided guidance on improvement in technology and internal management with the help of the secretary.

The Lt Governor cited her role in medical admission through judicial intervention for dealing with errant private medical colleges and  extortion of exorbitant fees levied from poor aspirants for medical seats. Also, she cited her involvement in increasing vigilance on the land-grab mafia and providing of relief to vulnerable and senior citizens, and French nationals with the help of Collector. Her night rounds were to ensure the safety of women, said Bedi. 

The former IPS officer said she had initiated the police beat office system, and had been promoting and advocating the use of helmet wearing as a measure of road safety, though nothing much still. Bedi said she had been a facilitator in the improvement of water table through a movement of Water Rich Puducherry through CSR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiran Bedi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp