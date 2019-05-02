Home States Tamil Nadu

Narendra Modi is not a chowkidar, but DMK is: MK Stalin

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin said Modi was not a guard but a thief.

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a chowkidar (guard) but DMK is, said DMK president MK Stalin while addressing the public here on Wednesday. Marking the May Day, Stalin participated in the rally that commenced from Toovipuram 5th Street and concluded at Chidambaranagar Bus Stop. Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, MLAs KN Nehru, NP Geetha Jeevan, Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Poongothai Aladi Aruna were present.

Addressing the members of Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), the labour wing of DMK, Stalin said: “Labour rights can be protected only if all labourers unite. DMK has all rights to celebrate the May Day for its concern towards the labour sector.” 

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin said Modi was not a guard but a thief. Saying that late DMK chief Karunanidhi took efforts to convince the Union government to announce May 1 as a paid holiday for all the states, Stalin said DMK was the real guard of the labourers. 

He further said, “We cannot forget the anti-labour policies of the State and Union governments. The labour rights are being crushed and the farmers’ demands are being ignored. The prime minister did not pay heed to the demands of Tamil Nadu farmers when the latter protested in New Delhi. Therefore, Modi is a sadist.”

Stalin charged that BJP government had mortgaged the rights of 45 crore labourers to a handful of corporates. The labourers and the farmers will get relief on May 23, the day when votes will be counted, he added. Later, Stalin visited villages under Ottapidaram (SC) Assembly constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi chowkidar MK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp