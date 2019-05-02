Home States Tamil Nadu

PMK leader's death: NIA raids offices of Islamic outfit, political party in Trichy, Kumbakonam

The raids are part of the investigation into the murder of PMK functionary V Ramalingam (45), who was hacked to death by a Muslim gang on February 5, 2018.

Published: 02nd May 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By UNI

TIRUCHIRAPALLI: The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kerala, which is probing the sensational murder of a PMK party functionary for opposing religious conversion, on Thursday raided the offices of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Tiruchirapalli and Kumbakonam.

The NIA sleuths from Kochi, led by DSP A P Shaukat Ali, who are probing the murder case, raided the office of PFI at Palakkarai in Tiruchirapalli and the SDPI office at Kumbakonam in neighbouring Thanjavur district.

The PMK functionary V Ramalingam (45), a native of Keezha Thoondil Vinayagam Pettai in Thirubhuvanam in Thanjavur district was hacked to death by a gang at Muslim Street on February 5, 2018  allegedly by a group belonging to the Muslim community after the victim questioned them for attempting to convert Dalits into Islam.

Police made tight security arrangements around the PFI and SDPI offices in view of the searches which is underway at both the locations. The office bearers of the two outfits were being questioned by the NIA officials.

The NIA sleuths also enquired about all the accused involved in the murder with Thiruvidaimaruthur DSP A T Ramachandran. On a complaint from the victim's son R Shyam Sundar, Thiruvidaimaruthur police had arrested  11 persons.

However, following the demand from various quarters, the case was transferred to NIA on March 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Investigation Agency PMK leader murder NIA PFI SDPI Popular Front of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp