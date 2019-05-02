PMK leader's death: NIA raids offices of Islamic outfit, political party in Trichy, Kumbakonam

By UNI

TIRUCHIRAPALLI: The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kerala, which is probing the sensational murder of a PMK party functionary for opposing religious conversion, on Thursday raided the offices of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Tiruchirapalli and Kumbakonam.

The NIA sleuths from Kochi, led by DSP A P Shaukat Ali, who are probing the murder case, raided the office of PFI at Palakkarai in Tiruchirapalli and the SDPI office at Kumbakonam in neighbouring Thanjavur district.

The PMK functionary V Ramalingam (45), a native of Keezha Thoondil Vinayagam Pettai in Thirubhuvanam in Thanjavur district was hacked to death by a gang at Muslim Street on February 5, 2018 allegedly by a group belonging to the Muslim community after the victim questioned them for attempting to convert Dalits into Islam.

Police made tight security arrangements around the PFI and SDPI offices in view of the searches which is underway at both the locations. The office bearers of the two outfits were being questioned by the NIA officials.

The NIA sleuths also enquired about all the accused involved in the murder with Thiruvidaimaruthur DSP A T Ramachandran. On a complaint from the victim's son R Shyam Sundar, Thiruvidaimaruthur police had arrested 11 persons.

However, following the demand from various quarters, the case was transferred to NIA on March 14.