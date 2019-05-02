Home States Tamil Nadu

Ponparappi violence: War of words continues

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The political rage in the wake of Ponparappi incident on April 18 has refused to die down with the war of words continuing between PMK and DMK-led alliance that includes VCK.
A demonstration was staged by DMK and its allies on April 24 here to condemn the attack on Dalits at Ponparappi in Ariyalur district. 

In a statement on April 27, PMK founder S Ramadoss criticised the remarks by Ezra Sargunam, Bishop of Evangelical Church of India, on the demonstration as being derogatory against Vanniyar community. He claimed that Sargunam, who called himself a Dalit Panther, had threatened the Vanniyars and belittled their protests for reservation. 

Soon R Mutharasan, CPI State secretary, claimed that he was threatened by PMK cadre over phone after the agitation, leading to VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan demanding protection for Mutharasan and Sargunam.

While Ramadoss’s demand for an apology from Sargunam was quickly met with; DMK, VCK and CPI together condemning Ramadoss’s statements as being aimed at creating ‘caste tension’, the AIADMK has not responded to the allegations hurled at its ally, PMK.

DMK president MK Stalin, in a statement on Tuesday, alleged PMK was attempting to  instigate caste violence. The CPM also slammed PMK move as being politically motivated, to consolidate the Vanniyar community against Dalits.

