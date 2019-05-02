Home States Tamil Nadu

Trees uprooted, houses damaged by strong winds in Vellore & Dharmapuri

The winds caused by cyclone Fani which reached the northern parts of Tamil Nadu touched speeds between 60 and 80 km/hr. 

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Plantain trees destroyed in the strong wind that swept across Ambur and Vaniyambadi in Vellore on Tuesday

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/VELLORE: Strong winds accompanied by mild rains caused destruction to dozens of buildings and uprooted several trees in 20 villages in Nallampalli, Harur, and Pappireddipatti taluk on Wednesday. 

As many as 220 electricity poles in Nallampalli and Adhiyamankottai substation were damaged. Many sheds used by farmers too were blown away by the strong winds, said Revenue officials. However, no casualties were reported. 

 a tree felled by in Dharmapuri
district | Express

The winds caused by cyclone Fani which reached the northern parts of Tamil Nadu touched speeds between 60 and 80 km/hr. 

The disaster management team led by Sub-collector Sivan Arul has begun surveying works. “Over 8mm of rainfall has been recorded in the district,” he said. When asked about compensation, he said that it cannot be discussed before the survey concludes. 

The district administration has also taken up road clearance works in villages of Bhagalahalli, Gangalapuram, and Sivadi in Nallampalli taluk. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has dispatched 120 employees to restore powers to Nallampalli and Adhiyamankottai substation. According to engineers in the TNEB, “We are working to restore power at the earliest. Engineers have been working since Wednesday 1 am to clear trees on roads and reconstruct poles. We are supplied with sufficient equipment and manpower,” they said and added that once the transformers were repaired, every house would receive electricity. People from Nallampalli, Harur, and Pappireddipatti have filed petitions with the district administration and Taluk Office seeking aide for the reconstruction of houses.

Meanwhile, winds that swept Ambur and Vaniyambadi regions in Vellore district on Tuesday evening caused widespread damage to the crops and properties. Apart from the death of 8 calves after the roof of a cowshed collapsed in Vallipattu, over 450 plantains have been destroyed in the region. 

The wind had lasted for more than an hour, snapping overhead cables, damaging ceilings of houses and compound walls. In Ambur, over 300 plantains that were awaiting harvest in one-and-half months were destroyed in the wind. “The trees were planted in a one-acre land. There is no way we can recover the plants as they were cut in the middle and fell over,” said S Vishnu, the land owner’ son.

Over 15 Agathi Keerai trees planted in the land were also uprooted. The farm land is located at Sandrorkuppam in Ambur. In another incident, over 150 plantains were damaged during the wind that struck Ramusettikuttai in Ambur on Tuesday evening. An overhead electric cable near Kannigapuram was snapped and compound wall of a mosque in Ambur collapsed, sources said. The fierce wind also resulted in mild showers across Ambur.

Villages in Vallipattu, Vijilapuram, and Palapanur in Vaniyambadi too witnessed damage to plantain crops. Sources said over hundreds of trees fell during the wind. However, the exact number of trees fell is not established. Also as many as eight calves were killed after the roof of the cowshed inside which they were tethered in had collapsed on them at Vallipattu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyclone Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp