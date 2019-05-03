Home States Tamil Nadu

Mother-daughter duo ace Class X exams

It would have been a usual thing for Magalingam, who runs a tuition centre in Meledaiyalam village near Gingee, to see his students passing the SSLC exams every year.

Published: 03rd May 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: It would have been a usual thing for Magalingam, who runs a tuition centre in Meledaiyalam village near Gingee, to see his students passing the SSLC exams every year. But what came as a surprise to him this year was witnessing his wife and daughter clearing the Class 10 exams together.
When the results were announced on Monday, the family jumped for joy as Suseela (36) accomplished the feat after a wait of over 15 years, while her daughter Kayalvizhi (14) aced her first big exam.

Suseela discontinued school after completing Class 9. But a race to the presidential post of a women’s self-help group made her clear the exam after these many years.“I wanted to become the president of the self-help group, of which I am a part. But the minimum qualification to head the group was Class 10. So, I decided to appear for the exam as a private candidate,” says Suseela.

With the support of her husband, she prepared for the exam and passed in all subjects in her first attempt. While Suseela has scored 265 marks in the exam, Kayalvizhi, who had studied in a government girls higher secondary school, has secured 382 marks.“The results were a result of my hard work and self confidence,” says Suseela.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SSLC exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp