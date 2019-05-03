Mother-daughter duo ace Class X exams

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: It would have been a usual thing for Magalingam, who runs a tuition centre in Meledaiyalam village near Gingee, to see his students passing the SSLC exams every year. But what came as a surprise to him this year was witnessing his wife and daughter clearing the Class 10 exams together.

When the results were announced on Monday, the family jumped for joy as Suseela (36) accomplished the feat after a wait of over 15 years, while her daughter Kayalvizhi (14) aced her first big exam.

Suseela discontinued school after completing Class 9. But a race to the presidential post of a women’s self-help group made her clear the exam after these many years.“I wanted to become the president of the self-help group, of which I am a part. But the minimum qualification to head the group was Class 10. So, I decided to appear for the exam as a private candidate,” says Suseela.

With the support of her husband, she prepared for the exam and passed in all subjects in her first attempt. While Suseela has scored 265 marks in the exam, Kayalvizhi, who had studied in a government girls higher secondary school, has secured 382 marks.“The results were a result of my hard work and self confidence,” says Suseela.