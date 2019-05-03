Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs. 50 lakh worth gutka seized in Vellore, five persons held

Published: 03rd May 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 08:17 PM

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE (Tamil Nadu): The Police on Friday intercepted a truck and a car at Ambur during vehicle check-up and seized banned Gutka products smuggled into Vellore from Bengaluru.

A team of cops led by Ambur town Inspector K Harikrishnan were conducting a vehicle check-up at Santrorkuppam in the morning. They noticed a car following a truck moving towards Vellore. Growing suspicious, the cops intercepted both the vehicles and questioned the truck crew who claimed they were ferrying footwear.

When the police asked them to open the parcels kept in the truck, they found banned Gutka products concealed in bundles.

“We seized 54 bundles of Gutka products from the truck. They were transporting them into Vellore from Bengaluru,” Inspector Harikrishnan said, adding that the estimated value could be Rs 50 lakhs.

The truck crew, S Sureshkumar, and M Saravanavel, both from Salem, and three men escorting the car, A Mohammed Fiaz, S Ibrahim, and S Mohammed Gouse, were arrested.

The arrested men revealed that the banned products were purchased from Bengaluru and would be stocked at a place in Vellore from where it would be sold to clients.

All the five were produced before a local court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.
 

