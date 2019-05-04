Home States Tamil Nadu

Boost for business: Tamil Nadu to get new single-window

This comes in the wake of 27 of the 59 projects worth Rs 8,979 crore being cleared by all agencies under the single window clearance scheme.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to develop a new comprehensive single window portal at a cost of Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore by improving the functionality and inclusion of all services as per the Business Facilitation Act 2018. This comes in the wake of 27 of the 59 projects worth Rs 8,979 crore being cleared by all agencies under the single window clearance scheme.

Currently, TN is offering only 24 of the 54 services under the single window portal as mandated under the Act. It is learnt that till now no end-to-end online service is provided under the portal which was inaugurated in November 2017. Industries department sources said that once the portal is up, the state’s ranking in ease of doing business will improve. Funds will be allotted by the State government while the TN e-governance agency will give shape to the proposal. 

Ease of doing business in TN to improve after portal?

Industries department sources said that once the portal is up, the state’s ranking in ease of doing business will improve. While the funds are likely to be allotted by the state government, sources said that technical support from Tamil Nadu e-governance agency and coordination and support from all departments or agencies is being sought to develop the portal to ensure end-to-end online service delivery as per the Act and as per Business Reform Action plan.

It is learnt that many departments are yet be integrated under the single portal. These include Labour department, Directorate of Town and Country Planning department, Municipal and Water Supply (MAWS) department, Home department and various other departments. 

Sources said the issue with MAWS department has yet to complete integration of building permit with the state portal. Building Permit application to the local bodies is the approval obtained after plan approval by CMDA and DTCP. Since the final approval is offline and not integrated with Building Permit application, the applicant has to apply again with all necessary documents and also apply online, industry sources added.

It is learnt that the State Single Window Monitoring Committee has urged the IT department to ensure uniform software technology framework for all government service delivery portals to make integration of services easier. There have been issues with certain departments still processing applications under the offline mode, the committee has stated.

The story so far...
Single window portal inaugurated in November 2017
It offers only 24 of the 54 services under the single window portal as mandated under the Business Facilitation Act
Till now no end-to-end online service is provided under the portal
TN is planning to develop a new comprehensive single window portal at a cost of Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore by improving the functionality and inclusion of all services

