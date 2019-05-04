Home States Tamil Nadu

Breather for 108 students of defunct medical college

By this order, the single judge had directed the government to admit all the 108 students in 22 government medical colleges in the State.

Published: 04th May 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming to the rescue of 108 students of the defunct Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Medical Sciences (PRIMS) in Kancheepuram district, the Union Health Ministry has granted permission to admit them in six private medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. A communication to this effect was produced by the Centre’s standing counsel before a division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar when applications from the State government to review an order of a single judge dated February 1 came up last week. By this order, the single judge had directed the government to admit all the 108 students in 22 government medical colleges in the State.

Now, the six colleges that will admit the students are: Raja Muthiah Medical College and Research Institute, Karpagavinayaga Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Karpagam Faculty of Medical Science and Research, Tagore Medical College Hospital, Vellammal Medical college Hospital  and Adiparasakthi Medical College and Research Institute.

In the light of the development in the form of a communication of the Board of Governors of Medical Council of India, nothing remains for further adjudication in the review applications, the bench said and treated them as closed.

