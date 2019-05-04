Home States Tamil Nadu

Drug racket busted in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, over 150 college students held

A total of 159 students were allegedly under the influence of ganja, cocaine, intravenous drugs, sedatives and also liquor when they were arrested, police said.

Drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A major drug racket was busted at a resort near Pollachi in the district and over 150 college students were arrested in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Based on a complaint that a large number of students, who were camping in the resort since Friday night, were involved in drug abuse, a raid was conducted, they said.

Majority of the students were from neighbouring Kerala and studying in private colleges in and around Coimbatore, they said.

Six employees of the resort were also arrested while the owner was at large, police said, adding that a large number of narcotic substances and vehicles were seized from the resort.

Meanwhile, District Collector K Rajamani has issued an order to seal the resort, official sources said.

