Home States Tamil Nadu

Encroachers are better placed only in this State: Madras High Court

A division bench of the Madras High Court has blamed the State government of encouraging encroachers on public land.

Published: 04th May 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has blamed the State government of encouraging encroachers on public land. “As a matter of fact, in this State only, the encroachers are better placed, as they are given an alternate place free of cost by the government in ‘buildings’ constructed by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board,” a bench of Justices M Venugopal (since retired) and S Vaidyanathan pointed out.

The bench was disposing of a PIL petition from V B R Menon, an advocate, to constitute a permanent special task force (STF) with adequate powers and responsibilities to conduct periodic inspections, field surveys and removal of encroachments from all categories of vacant government lands in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts and to take appropriate action to ensure proper utilisation of such properties, including disposal of excess lands within a prescribed time limit. The judges directed the government to constitute the STF with adequate powers.

The bench also placed on record its profound appreciation on the services rendered by Menon, who appeared party-in-person, in the larger public interest. “From the voluminous case records produced by the petitioner-in-person, it could easily be understood that he has taken much pain in the interest of public at large,” the bench said and directed the revenue secretary to pay `50,000 to him within 90 days in appreciation of his paper work. This sum will not be construed as punitive cost fastened on the government, the judges said adding it was to encourage litigants like that of the petitioner having concern on society.

The bench also said that it is its earnest opinion that unless there is a stay of the proceedings by the court, quoting any pendency of the matter, officials of municipality, corporation/CMDA and government officials cannot close the complaints or appeals against encroachment on the ground of pendency of a writ or appeal.If they do so, it will amount to dereliction of duty and they could be proceeded with departmentally so as to bring them within the ambit of not discharging their duties with integrity and devotion to duty, which would dis-entitle their further promotion.

Those officials shall be removed from the said post and posted in a non-sensitive post, if any complaint is made that they are not discharging their duties to the fullest satisfaction, apart from endorsing the same in the service register, the bench said.In case it is established that the officials have co-operated with encroachers, the same would attract moral turpitude so as to deprive their terminal benefits, the bench added.

The judges wondered as to why not even a single case has been produced after the earlier orders of the court with regard to punitive action against erring officials. No action has been taken against erring officials for their inaction to remove unauthorised constructions and encroachment, even though the country’s resources are allowed to be siphoned off by the violators and government officials, without whose active role, there will not be any encroachment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court encroachers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp