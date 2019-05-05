1.34 lakh candidates to write NEET in Tamil Nadu today

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Come Sunday (May 5), 1,34,711 candidates would throng the 188 test centres across Tamil Nadu to surmount the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) hurdle in pursuit of their medical studies dreams.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is into an overdrive to ensure a hassle-free test experience for students this year, with the agency laying down the norms and the dress code. NTA director general Vineet Joshi told Express, “Candidates have been asked to follow the guidelines on writing NEET, and the instructions on dress code uploaded on the NTA website.”

Timing and frisking

The examinees have been asked to report to the test centres by 12pm, or at least an hour before the last reporting time, so that there is enough time for proper frisking. The gates of the test centres will be closed at 1.30pm, and the exam would be conducted from 2pm to 5 pm. Allaying the apprehensions of the candidates, an NTA official said that frisking would be carried in a very ‘decent’ manner. However, the officials stressed the need to follow the guidelines. “Under no circumstance would parents of the aspirants be allowed on the premises of the test centres.”

Mind your ink

Black ballpoint pen will be provided at the examination hall for writing and marking on the attendance sheet, test booklet, and the OMR answer sheet, according to the NTA guidelines.

The candidate must stay inside the exam halls until the test is over. Similarly, after the completion of the exam, OMR answer sheets must be handed over to the invigilator. Candidates would be permitted to take out only the test booklet.

Increase in number

Compared to the last year, the number of candidates appearing for NEET in Tamil Nadu has risen to 1.34 lakh from 1.07 lakh.

CHECKLIST

■ Candidates must possess the admit card downloaded from the NTA website (a clear, preferably colour, printout on A4 size paper) with a passport size photograph affixed.

■ One passport size photograph (same as uploaded to the Online application form) to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the centres

■ A valid photo ID proof (PAN card or Driving License or Voter ID or Aadhaar Card)

■ Person with Disability (PwD) certificate issued by a competent authority, if claiming relaxation under PwD category. Candidates with physical disability are requested to report early for facilitation during entry