Aimed at reducing mortality, government doctors in TN are being trained on life-saving techniques

By Express News Service

VELLORE: With the aim of bringing down mortality and ensure treatment within the golden hour for victims of accidents and emergencies, government doctors and nurses are being given a short duration training on life-saving techniques.

A total of 300 doctors and nurses serving with the government district headquarters hospitals, taluk hospitals and medical colleges located in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Villupuram districts will be undergoing the training organised by the regional training centre (RTC) of Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Initiative (TAEI) emergency department at the Government Vellore Medical College (GVMC) at Adukkamparai.

Dr R Shanthimalar, dean of GVMC, inaugurated the training for the first batch on Monday. Each batch will consist of 2 doctors and 3 nurses for a period of five days. “As part of the TAEI, we are giving the training to all the doctors of district headquarters hospitals, taluk hospitals and medical college hospitals in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Krishnagiri districts,” said Dr R Srikanth, deputy superintendent of TAEI emergency department and Head of Surgery department.

The focus of the training is how to save the precious lives of people who need emergency care in times of crisis. “We focus on giving golden hour treatment to people suffer grievous injuries in accidents, poison consumption, bitten by venomous insects, reptiles, stroke and children care,” he said.

The doctors trained at emergency care can treat the patients at their respective hospitals without referring to other speciality hospitals, thereby mortality rate can be reduced.

Various methods are being adopted to train the doctors and nurses on attending to people need emergency treatment, for example, mannequins are used for teaching them on airway and breathing difficulties.