Newborn abducted from Pollachi government hospital

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An unidentified woman has been accused of abducting a five-day-old baby born to a tribal woman at the government Pollachi hospital, on Sunday. CCTV cameras in the hospital show a woman carrying the baby away. Coimbatore Rural police have released these images to help identify the woman and formed three special teams to nab her and rescue the child.

The child belongs to one B Devi (30) and Balan, residents of Narrikkalpathi tribal hamlet near Anamalai in Pollachi. After giving birth to a boy baby on April 29, she was moved to the post-delivery ward with her infant. Balan was staying along with her as her attendee. It was here that Devi reportedly met the woman seen in the surveillance footage, aged around 50 years.

According to the police, the woman claimed that she was in the hospital to look after her husband who had been admitted in the men’s ward. As she cannot stay there, she allegedly asked for Devi to allow her to stay with them. The woman, during the next few days, even took care of Devi’s child.

On Sunday afternoon, when Devi and Balan were preparing to leave for home after being discharged, the woman insisted that she take the baby to the doctor for his earache, said a police official. Though Balan went along with her, she asked him to buy eardrops at the pharmacy and fled with the child, the official narrated, adding that she had taken an auto at the hospital entrance.

After failing to find the woman or the baby in the locality, hospital staff informed Pollachi East police. CCTV footage showed the woman walking away with the baby. Police have put out her image and have formed three teams to check for her whereabouts.

Rescued from bush, baby dies in hospital

Krishnagiri: A five-day-old abandoned female baby died without responding to treatment, here on Sunday. According to sources, after rescuing the newborn from a bush in Ganga Near near Hosur, locals informed ‘108’ Ambulance Service in the morning.

Later, she was admitted to government Hosur hospital, where the baby died in the afternoon. Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee Vincent Sundarajan told Express that he was not informed about the rescued child. Chief Medical Officer Dr Boopathy, Hosur GH, said that the baby succumbed to infections. Police were informed.