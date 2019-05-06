Home States Tamil Nadu

Nod for 100 more seat at Nellai medical college

The authorities of Directorate of Medical Education said that the MCI had given its approval to Tirunelveli Medical College for 100 more MBBS seats.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI : The authorities of Directorate of Medical Education said that the MCI had given its approval to Tirunelveli Medical College for 100 more MBBS seats.

TVMC, which presently has 150 seats, will become the third medical college to have 250 seats in the State after Madras Medical College (MMC) and  Stanley Medical College (SMC).

“The  letter approving the increase in the number of seats in TVMC has been signed by the  secretary-level officials of Union Ministry of Health and Family  Welfare,” said an official.

Comments

