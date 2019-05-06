Nod for 100 more seat at Nellai medical college

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI : The authorities of Directorate of Medical Education said that the MCI had given its approval to Tirunelveli Medical College for 100 more MBBS seats.

TVMC, which presently has 150 seats, will become the third medical college to have 250 seats in the State after Madras Medical College (MMC) and Stanley Medical College (SMC).

“The letter approving the increase in the number of seats in TVMC has been signed by the secretary-level officials of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” said an official.