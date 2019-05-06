Tamil Nadu offers Rs 10 crore to Fani-hit Odisha

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has offered Rs 10 crore as assistance to Odisha in the wake of cyclonic storm ‘Fani’. In a statement, he said the storm caused extensive damage in certain districts, especially Puri.

On behalf of the government and people of Tamil Nadu, he conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families which lost loved ones.

“As a token of support and solidarity with the people of Odisha in their hour of need, I have ordered immediate contribution of a sum of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the Government of Odisha.” TN is ready to render any assistance, he said.