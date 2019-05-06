Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu offers Rs 10 crore to Fani-hit Odisha

On behalf of the government and people of Tamil Nadu, he conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families which lost loved ones.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has offered Rs 10 crore as assistance to Odisha in the wake of cyclonic storm ‘Fani’. In a statement, he said the storm caused extensive damage in certain districts, especially Puri.

“As a token of support and solidarity with the people of Odisha in their hour of need, I have ordered immediate contribution of a sum of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the Government of Odisha.” TN is ready to render any assistance, he said.

