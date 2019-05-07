Chennai: Rave party at Mahabalipuram busted, 160 booked

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after over 150 youngsters were caught at an illegal rave party in Pollachi, as many as 160 people, including a foreign national and seven women, were arrested in the wee hours of Monday when a police team busted a similar rave party at the three-star Odour resort at Mahabalipuram near Chennai.

Police said that the participants were in the age group of 18 to 25. Most of them were college students although a few IT professionals were also at the party. The participants had paid close to Rs 3,000 for entry, police added.

Inspector of Ravikumar said that the police had seized liquor bottles and adhesives (that were used as intoxicants), LSD stamps, MDMA tablets, cocaine and 300 grams of marijuana.

“We could recover only a small amount of drugs and alcohol as the party was almost over. Except for the 16 organisers of the party, others were let off on station bail for the consumption of banned drugs and their parents were called. Only after their parents arrived were they allowed to go home. Some students are still at the marriage hall where they were detained as their parents are coming from other southern states,” said Ravikumar.

The 16 arrested included resort owner Thangaraj, manager George, organiser V Prabhu, Public Relations Officer Saravanakumar and a foreign national who had supplied the synthetic drugs. Police said they had landed up at the resort following a tip-off that a group of rowdies was gathering there. When the team, headed by R Ponni, Kancheepuram district Superintendent of Police (in-charge) and Deputy Superintendent of Police R Subburaju entered the place, they found it was a rave party.

“The Odour Resort, a three-star hotel, is located just 1.5 km from the Mahabalipuram shore temple. We surrounded the resort at around 1 am on Monday and nabbed the people inside. We could hear loud noises even as we were arriving... There seemed to be an unlimited supply of alcohol, marijuana and other synthetic drugs,” said Subburaju.

The police stopped the party and nabbed everyone who was trying to escape. Around 153 people were taken to a private marriage hall in Mahabalipuram and seven women were taken to the All Women Police Station for inquiry. Prabhu (34) from Ayanavaram had organised the party and posted about a DJ party through ‘High Tech Revolution’ website.

“All people nabbed were within the age group of 18 to 25. Around 25 of them are working at IT firms while 31 were students of nearby engineering college and were partying after the end of the semester. Most of the participants were college students from popular colleges in Chennai,” said Ponni.