DMK welcomes SC’s stay on disqualification proceedings against two AIADMK MLA

The AIADMK will not be able to save its government in Tamil Nadu following the apex court’s stay, Stalin said during a campaign in Sulur.

DMK president, M K Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Monday said the Supreme Court stay on disqualification proceedings against two AIADMK MLAs was a big blow to the AIADMK.

The AIADMK will not be able to save its government in Tamil Nadu following the apex court’s stay, Stalin said during a campaign in Sulur.  He claimed that numbers would favour the DMK after the results of by-elections to 22 seats were declared on May 23 and his party would form the government in the State.
Meanwhile,  the MDMK and the CPI (M) have also welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay. 

Vaiko, general secretary of the MDMK, said, “Over the fear of losing the State government, the act of the Speaker to disqualify the three MLAs of the AIADMK is totally wrong. The Supreme Court has stayed the Speaker’s action. I deem it to be a victory for democracy. In this situation, the Speaker of the assembly facing a no-confidence motion, would be a democratic approach.”

K Balakrishnan, State secretary of the CPI (M), said in a statement, “There is no rule for the Speaker to question the members for their  outside activities. Hence, the CPM has welcomed the SC’s stay and urges to protect the decorum of the democracy of the assembly.”

