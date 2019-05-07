Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government told to constitute panel to plan for efficient use of surplus water

The judge directed the authorities to issue appropriate instructions to the executive engineers to complete the work within four weeks.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has suggested to the State government to constitute a committee to evolve a scheme and frame guidelines to utilise the surplus water, which goes into drains during monsoon season, by diverting it to ponds and lakes out of the funds allotted by the MLAs, MPs and the funds sanctioned by it. This will help taking the surplus water to drought-hit and dry areas by pipelines with the help of solar motor power in each district, apart from working out plans to draw the seepage water from check dams and the excess water that flows to the sea during monsoon and to manage the flood waters so as to protect and preserve farmlands and thereby, save the living organisms, Justice D Krishnakumar said.

The judge was disposing last week, a writ petition from M Ravi and two others, praying for a direction to the Erode District Collector and the local BDO to complete the scheme, by extending it to Pudupalayam and Kalikkavalasu ponds as per the administrative sanction order dated December 2, 2015, of the Collector, by laying the pipelines to draw excess seepage water from Olakattupathy check-dam (Murugatholuvu B Village) to Pudupalayam and Kalikkavalasu ponds in Perundurai taluk.

The judge directed the authorities to issue appropriate instructions to the executive engineers to complete the work within four weeks.

